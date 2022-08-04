Except Indus, all main rivers in normal flow: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Thursday said the Indus River was flowing in low-flood in its reaches Tuansa-Guddu and Guddu-Sukkur while all others including Jhelum, Chennab, Ravi & Sutlej were in normal flow condition

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Thursday said the Indus River was flowing in low-flood in its reaches Tuansa-Guddu and Guddu-Sukkur while all others including Jhelum, Chennab, Ravi & Sutlej were in normal flow condition.

According to daily FFC report, the combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 7.063 MAF (i.e. 52.47% of 13.461 MAF).

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate Intensity over upper catchment of the River Indus has been predicted by the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore for the upcoming 24 hours.

Moreover, isolated thunder storm/rain may also occur over Northern & Northeastern Punjab including D.G.Khan Division, Southern Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan and upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej in th next 24 hours.

FFC advised all related organizations to remain vigilant, take timely actions on warnings issued by the concerned organizations to ensure safety of low lying area communities, public & private property besides irrigation, drainage & flood protection infrastructure.