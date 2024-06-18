Exceptional Resources To Be Allocated For Health, Education: CM Bugti
Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Tuesday said exceptional resources will be allocated for health and education in the next fiscal year's budget.
He was talking to a delegation who called on him here at his native town.
The CM said the welfare of the public will be kept in mind in the budget.
"Improving governance can solve public issues," he said adding that even limited available resources fall prey to corruption.
We are bringing reforms in every sector, tough decisions will have to be made.
The chief minister spent the second day of Eid among the public.
A large number of local dignitaries congratulated the chief minister on Eid and informed him about their issues.
APP/ask.
