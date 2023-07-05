'Excessive intake of storage meat can cause digestive system disorder' : Expert Warns

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Health expert on Wednesday strictly warned that the public should avoid the excessive intake of storage frozen red meat after Eid-ul-Azha which is leading to gastric irritation, high cholesterol, acidity, abdominal contraction, nausea, diarrhea, heart problems, and constipation problems.

Red meat should not be stored in refrigerators for more than one week, advised a renowned specialist Dr Masood Sheikh while talking to a Private news channel.

The doctor emphasized the importance of mindful eating and the need to maintain good health to avoid common digestive issues that are reported during and post-Eid holidays.

He mentioned that after the Eid a number of cases of gastroenteritis were being reported at various hospitals of Punjab, adding, the emergency wards of the city's major hospitals are witnessing an increased number of gastroenteritis patients.

He said that after Eid-ul Azha most people habitually consume a lot of meat, even for breakfast, which becomes difficult to digest, adding, having BBQ for consecutive days is not good for the stomach.

"It is totally an unhealthy practice, people should avoid it and include vegetables, and lemon water in their menu after consuming storage meat", he added.

Spicy meats can also cause acidity in the stomach, and consumption of cold drinks alongside meat can also lead to acidity, he added.

People with kidney problems are also advised to avoid meat consumption altogether, and spicy or chili foods can potentially cause health issues, he said.