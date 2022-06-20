UrduPoint.com

'Excessive Rain Not Good For Cotton'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

'Excessive rain not good for cotton'

Punjab Agriculture department has advised growers to pay special attention to cotton crop during the monsoon season as excessive rain is not good for the crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised growers to pay special attention to cotton crop during the monsoon season as excessive rain is not good for the crop.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday, "Excessive rain leads to unwanted growth of cotton plants and weeds.In such circumstances juice sucking insects badly harm the crop if not managed properly.

He suggested the farmers to ensure timely draining of rain water from the crop to avoid losses. After draining of the water, solution of urea should be sprayed in recommended quantity so that plants start growing again".

The spokesman said that pest scouting should be carried out as per guidelines of the department, besides implementing weed removal procedures.

He further said that farmers should feel free in contacting agriculture department for proper management of cotton crop and thus obtain good yield.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Cotton From

Recent Stories

Rabbani urges Govt to take Senate in confidence on ..

Rabbani urges Govt to take Senate in confidence on talks with TTP

1 minute ago
 President urges int'l community's resolve for cont ..

President urges int'l community's resolve for continuous support to refugees glo ..

1 minute ago
 AJK PM for modernization of housing sector in AJK ..

AJK PM for modernization of housing sector in AJK

1 minute ago
 Training workshop on spine surgery held for young ..

Training workshop on spine surgery held for young doctors

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice o ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice of minor girl's murder

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin ..

Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin Faisal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.