Excessive rainfalls is beneficial for winter crops, water reserves in Dams: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) spokesman Khalid Mehmood Malik Monday revealed that this year expected excessive rain fall will benefit local farmers for winter crops and massive rainfall in January and February would restock reservoirs and fulfill the demand of water in summer.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said due to climate change the intensity of cold was recorded low as compared to last years but this excessive rainfall would benefit our crops and water reservoirs in Dams.

He said heavy snow over mountains would be beneficial for melting glaciers and summer runoff into the major water reservoirs.

He said that these blessed heavy rains had also created new rays of hope for farmers all across the country as bumper production of various crops cultivated during the season including wheat, mustard and gram were forecast during this season.

Which will improve farmers earning potential and helping revive tepid rural demand that has stung Pakistan economic growth, he added.

More rains and snowfall in different parts of country including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 Hours will continue.

Replying a Question, he also advised the tourists not to make unnecessary visits in hilly areas during snowfall as due to heavy snowfall, the roads of the hill station are slippery.

PMD official also warned for flash flooding and heavy snowfall in some district of Balochistan which may cause closure of roads.

He warned of landslides and avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions In response of Fog in Punjab, he said these heavy rains will also brought the level of smog in Punjab considerably down, giving residents of the city much needed respite from the toxic pollution that was making breathing difficult, he added.

The weather in some parts of the Punjab and Sindh will remain under the influence of a weather system, which had entered in the region from Balochistan.

Many areas of the country are in the grip of rains and snowfall owing to system entered from the west while rains has been continued since yesterday which will increased more chill in the cities.

He said January is a colder month as compared to December in Pakistan, and they are expecting the cold wave to continue in January that has dripped the entire country at the moment.

Pakistan will continue in the grip of severe cold where the temperatures in hilly areas would further dropped below freezing point, while in the plains of Punjab and Sindh, extremely cold conditions are also being experienced.

He said that a new system of chilly winds is likely many cities, due to which the real-feel temperature could go further go down.

Winter is expected to be continues rainy due to above normal rainfall and more spells of westerly weather system, he said.

In response to the flood alerts in Baluchistan and warnings issued by Pakistan Metrological Department, he said with the coordination of NDMA they already issued advisories to all concerned advising precautionary evacuations of population and livestock residing/ present in river courses and in low lying areas.

Th entire situation including the weather updates/river flows is being closely monitored, round the clock, he added.