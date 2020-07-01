UrduPoint.com
Excessive Sugar Intake Linked With Unhealthy Fat Deposits

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:44 PM

Consumption of excess sugar is linked with larger fat deposits around the heart and the abdomen, as per the findings of a study published recently in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology

"When we consume too much sugar the excess is converted to fat and stored," said study author Ms. So Yun Yi, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota school of Public Health." This fat tissue located around the heart and in the abdomen releases chemicals into the body which can be harmful to health. Our results support limiting added sugar intake," added Yi.

"When we consume too much sugar the excess is converted to fat and stored," said study author Ms. So Yun Yi, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota school of Public Health." This fat tissue located around the heart and in the abdomen releases chemicals into the body which can be harmful to health. Our results support limiting added sugar intake," added Yi.

Excess sugar consumption is a worldwide problem. The demand for sugar is expected to increase in Asia, Africa, and Russia, Science Daily reported.

This observational study examined both sugar-sweetened beverages (such as soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy drinks) and sugar added to foods and beverages for sweetness (for example when cooking or in processed foods).

The researchers analysed the association between long-term sugar consumption and fat stores around the heart and other organs.

Data were obtained from Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA), an ongoing cohort study in the US that includes centres in Alabama, California, Illinois, and Minnesota.

A total of 3,070 healthy participants aged 18 to 30 were included in this study.food and beverage intakes were measured three times over a 20-year period (1985 to 2005). After 25 years (in 2010) computed tomography (CT) scans of the chest and abdomen were performed to measure fat volumes in the abdomen and around the heart.

Researchers found that sugar intake over the 20-year period was related to fat volumes later in life. Higher intakes of both sugar-sweetened beverages and added sugar were related to greater fat stores around organs in a stepwise fashion.

"Our findings provide more evidence that consuming too much added sugar and sugary drinks is related to a higher amount of fat tissue. And, we know that fat deposits are connected with higher risks of heart disease and diabetes," said study author Dr. Lyn Steffen of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

