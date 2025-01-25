Excessive Tech Use Eroding Youth's Cognitive Skills, Psychologist Warned
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A leading psychologist warned on Saturday that the excessive use of technology is eroding the cognitive and social skills of youngsters, rendering them increasingly reliant on gadgets and unable to think critically, as people are no longer utilizing their brains, instead relying on Google for answers.
Renowned Psychologist Dr Prof. Iqbal Afridi, in an exclusive interview with a private news channel, stressed that there is a pressing need to raise awareness among people, particularly youngsters, about the detrimental effects of excessive reliance on gadgets and its alarming impact on brain capacity, which is shrinking at an alarming rate due to the overuse of technology.
According to Dr. Prof. Iqbal Afridi, even children with moderate screen time exposure can experience subtle yet significant impacts on their brain development.
He noted that in today's digital age, most adults use the internet daily, with nearly one out of four individuals reporting being online almost constantly.
Dr Afridi emphasized that this widespread shift towards an online world has prompted neuroscientists to investigate how digital technology is reshaping our brains and behaviour.
Afridi lamented that in the past, people were able to commit important information to memory, such as phone numbers and addresses.
However, with the advent of technology, youngsters are increasingly reliant on digital tools like Google Maps to navigate their surroundings. This over-reliance on technology, Dr. Afridi warned, is having a profound impact on cognitive abilities, as the brain is no longer being exercised to remember and recall information.
He also expressed concern that the brain's ability to process and store information is shrinking as a result of this trend.
He emphasized that the brain is a muscle that needs to be exercised regularly to stay healthy and functional.
By relying too heavily on technology, youngsters are missing out on opportunities to develop their critical thinking, problem-solving, and memory skills.
Dr. Afridi urged parents and educators to encourage children to engage in activities that promote cognitive development and reduce their reliance on digital tools.
