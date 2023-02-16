Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating health, environmental hazards: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that excessive usage of chemicals on crops is creating health and environmental hazards.

He was addressing an international workshop on Understanding of MRLs and Bio-pesticides. The workshop was arranged by Department of Entomology UAF.

Jessica Mudjitaba� International Program Specialist USDA,� Asmat Raza Agriculture Specialist USDA, �Senior Adviser USAID Dr Mubashra Mukadas,�Program Manager MRL CABI Sabyan Faris, MRL specialist Dr Jason Sandahl,�Dr Wayne Jiang,�keynote speaker Prof� Dr Jalal Arif, Chairman Entomology Prof Dr Sohail Ahmad and Dr Rashid Rasool addressed the workshop.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad�Khan said that adoption of the latest scientific trends is the need of the hour to fight agricultural challenges and ensure food security and public health.� He said that maximum residue limit (MRL) is the highest concentration of a contaminating metabolite which may be legally permitted or recognized as acceptable in or on a food. However, our agriculture produces are exceeding the MRL that is a matter of concern. He said that research work on 'neem' tree and other herbicides, fungicide, and allelopathy, should also be considered for the pest control. He said that pests and diseases are a continuous problem for farmers throughout the growing season for which bio control must be promoted.

Asmat Raza Agriculture Specialist USDA said that they are enhancing the collaboration in the agriculture sector. He said the USDA Funded Endowment Fund Sectarian set up at the UAF has completed the marvelous research outreach projects for the uplift of the sector. He called for pacing up the efforts for ensuring the food security in the country.

Dr Jason Sandahl said that pesticide MRL are a real problem for the farmers. He said that MRL is the highest expected residue remaining on the crop at harvest after using the pesticide according to the label and law.

Wayne Jiang said that bio-pesticide regulation is need in Pakistan and a draft is currently being reviewed. He said that effective and safe pest control is an integral component of agriculture sustainability.

Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that pesticides are provoking many diseases including cancer, neurotoxicity, nerve,�cardiac diseases and having the hazardous affects not only on the health but also on animals, air and water. He said that�MRL�studies must be carried out.

Chairman Entomology UAF Prof Dr Sohail Ahmad said that in 2022-21, as many as 61 consignments were rejected due to aflatoxins. He said that being a WTO member, Pakistan experiences problems in meeting the SPS requirement of trading countries which affect export of agriculture products.

Program Manager MRL CABI Dr Sabyan Faris�said that developing economies in Asia, including Pakistan, face challenges in conforming to international food standards due to the prevalence of aflatoxins exceeding permissible limits and pesticide maximum�residue�limits�(MRLs). He said that there ongoing project brings a new approach to chilli growers of Pakistan. The aim is to reduce aflatoxin exposure, reduce residues at harvest and overcome trade barriers caused by�MRL�issues.

Later, the guests�also visited the Exhibition Center, national incubation center, old campus, Main library, CABB, Microbiology, BSL Lab, Veterinary Hospital, Chickpea field, mango nursery, wheat research area, soybean lab�and Center For Advanced Studies and 'gur mela'.