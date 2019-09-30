UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excessive Use Of Anti Biotic In Feed Of Broiler Fowls Fattening Fowl Mafia, Pushing The People To Mire Of Death

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:14 PM

Excessive use of anti biotic in feed of broiler fowls fattening fowl mafia, pushing the people to mire of death

Pakistan Regulatory Authority (PRA) being mired knee deep in corruption and inefficiency has afforded opportunity to fraudsters to feed poison to people with the reports that a group of fraudsters are using extra anti biotic medicines in broiler chickens feed to ensure rapid growth of this fowl

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Pakistan Regulatory Authority (PRA) being mired knee deep in corruption and inefficiency has afforded opportunity to fraudsters to feed poison to people with the reports that a group of fraudsters are using extra anti biotic medicines in broiler chickens feed to ensure rapid growth of this fowl.Anti biotic makes way to human body through eggs and meat of broiler chicken.

This is main reason that anti biotic medicine in low potency is not proving effective for Pakistanis.The revelation of feeding poison to the people this way has been made in a report forwarded to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan which has been worked out by patriotic doctors.They have demanded of PM to slap ban forthwith on use of antibiotic in the feed of broiler chickens and hens otherwise it will give rise to such crisis which will not be easy to be overcome by the government.It has been disclosed in the report ban is in place on such feed of broiler chickens in US since 2005 and on the other hand this feed is being used for poultry birds in Pakistan.

This way people are being forced to consume this poison.It has been laid down in the report poultry mafia has grown so strong in the country that it has taken deep roots in regulatory institutions and no institution takes interest in initiating action against this mafia.According to excerpts of report poultry mafia wants growth of poultry birds on day in day out based doctrine to become billionaire overnight.

Therefore, they use such chemical ingredients in the feed which result into rapid growth of poultry fowls. These toxic chemicals enter into human body through brother fowl meat or eggs they render human body incapable to take effect from lower dose of anti biotic .The doctors warned if use of toxic feed for broiler chickens is not banned then it will increase death rate manifold.PM Imran Khan is keeping mum over this report because mafia in the shape of Nasim Sadiq is already present in PM house.

All the broiler fowls and live stock mafias wield mammoth influence in PM House in the name of Live Stock Force.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister All From Government

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

5 minutes ago

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

33 minutes ago

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodg ..

28 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

28 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'B ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.