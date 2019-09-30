Excessive use of anti biotic in feed of broiler fowls fattening fowl mafia, pushing the people to mire of death

Pakistan Regulatory Authority (PRA) being mired knee deep in corruption and inefficiency has afforded opportunity to fraudsters to feed poison to people with the reports that a group of fraudsters are using extra anti biotic medicines in broiler chickens feed to ensure rapid growth of this fowl

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Pakistan Regulatory Authority (PRA) being mired knee deep in corruption and inefficiency has afforded opportunity to fraudsters to feed poison to people with the reports that a group of fraudsters are using extra anti biotic medicines in broiler chickens feed to ensure rapid growth of this fowl.Anti biotic makes way to human body through eggs and meat of broiler chicken.

This is main reason that anti biotic medicine in low potency is not proving effective for Pakistanis.The revelation of feeding poison to the people this way has been made in a report forwarded to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan which has been worked out by patriotic doctors.They have demanded of PM to slap ban forthwith on use of antibiotic in the feed of broiler chickens and hens otherwise it will give rise to such crisis which will not be easy to be overcome by the government.It has been disclosed in the report ban is in place on such feed of broiler chickens in US since 2005 and on the other hand this feed is being used for poultry birds in Pakistan.

This way people are being forced to consume this poison.It has been laid down in the report poultry mafia has grown so strong in the country that it has taken deep roots in regulatory institutions and no institution takes interest in initiating action against this mafia.According to excerpts of report poultry mafia wants growth of poultry birds on day in day out based doctrine to become billionaire overnight.

Therefore, they use such chemical ingredients in the feed which result into rapid growth of poultry fowls. These toxic chemicals enter into human body through brother fowl meat or eggs they render human body incapable to take effect from lower dose of anti biotic .The doctors warned if use of toxic feed for broiler chickens is not banned then it will increase death rate manifold.PM Imran Khan is keeping mum over this report because mafia in the shape of Nasim Sadiq is already present in PM house.

All the broiler fowls and live stock mafias wield mammoth influence in PM House in the name of Live Stock Force.