Excessive use of chemical pesticides in cotton fields pose threat to health of cotton picker women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Excessive use of chemical pesticides in agriculture fields posed severe threat to health and lives of women farmers, especially the cotton pickers women farmers, in south Punjab, a hub of agriculture in the country.

In south Punjab, about 77 % population live in rural areas. Majority of the population is directly linked to agriculture sector.

According to official sources, about 5 million women farmers used to work regularly in agriculture fields. Poverty is one of the leading causes, which compels women to eke out earning by working in agriculture fields. The women farmers are faced with numerous health challenges due to excessive and imbalance use of chemical pesticides as it poses severe threat to their healthy life style.

Agriculture secretariat south Punjab, few months back, conducted a survey and then lab analysis to determine presence of chemical pesticides residue in cotton field. Three parts of cotton-bolls, including peel, lint and seed, were collected from different agriculture fields, including the fields wherein bio-pesticide were also applied under Integrated Pest Management (IPM) plan..

The samples were analyzed in Chemical Pesticide Residue Lab, Kala Shah Kaku (Lahore). Surprisingly, the alarming results were received as the presence of chemical pesticides residue was very much high if compared to European Standards. The official sources maintained that Maximum Residue Limit of Triazophos (pesticide) in Europe was 0.01 mg/kg. However, 20.34 mg/kg pesticide was observed in the Cotton of south Punjab. Similarly, Gamma-cyhalothrin (Pesticide) was also found in abundant quantity. As there is more poverty in south Punjab, so a good number of women used to work in agriculture field and participate in hueing, cotton picking and many other processes. The women are continuously falling prey to different health hazards. Beside the issue of stunting growth, the women are faced with numerous other health complications including liver cancer, breast cancer, rising trend of interfertility and skin complications. Similarly, the women are specialized in pick cotton and thus have direct exposure to pesticide residue, which is hurting their lives.

Dr Waqas Arqam, a medical practitioner, there are two complications emerged from excessive use of chemical pesticides, acute and chronic. In acute, the farmers became unconscious soon after they visit agriculture field and inhale spray.

A good number of patients have been taken to Emergency wards wherein they were administered medication. Excessive chemical pesticides also caused contact-dermatitis which led to itching, bleeding, infection and many other complications. However, In Chronic complications, there happened a to continuous contact with different chemical pesticides. The chemical pesticide residues started accumulating in human body. After a particular level of accumulation, the poison caused cancer, liver complications and infertility especially to women farmers, said Dr Waqas. At this stage, the poison entered the blood and affects different body parts, he alarmed. Sometimes, agriculture labourers did not wash hands properly and eat food in fields. Their hands contain poisonous chemical residue and thus poison enters stomach.

According to Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel, the excessive use of chemical pesticide was very much common. The excessive use of pesticides is not only damaging crops, soil health, environment but also affecting lives of female farmers. Saqib, however, suggested that bio-pesticides should also be applied in agriculture fields as it would not only help eradicate pests but protect agriculture labourers from dangerous impacts of chemical pesticide residue. Likewise, it will also help cut expenses and empower farmers economically. The whole world, is now, returning to bio-pesticides.

About efficacy of bio-pesticides, he observed that South Punjab agriculture secretariat applied Integrated Pest Management model to control pests by applying different techniques and also discouraged excessive use of chemical pesticides. To a question about IPM model, Saqib expressed optimism and stated that IPM model remained highly successful. IPM model not only cut the input cost but it also enhanced the productivity. He hinted that IPM model was applied in nearly demonstration 500 plots across the region. The result of IPM model plots remained highly successful.

How to prepare Bio Pesticides, the secretary agriculture maintained that it was very easy to prepare bio-pesticides. The farmers can prepare bio-pesticides by themselves. The leaves of "neem tree, aak, Kortuma, tobacco, moringa" should be soaked in five-liter water for 10 hours and then boiled it. After boiling, about 120-liter waters should be mixed in the solution and then spray it.