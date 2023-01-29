Excessive use of smartphone can lead to mental health issues: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The use of the smart mobile phone has increased sharply in recent years that is leading to a number of negative consequences, including addiction to screens, mental health issues, and disruptions to social life.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, clinical psychologist Ilsa Malik said that excessive use of smartphones can have a significant impact on close relationships and friend circles, as people may spend more time in the virtual world than in real-life interactions with others. She said that people who are addicted to mobile phone games or other digital activities may be more likely to withdraw from social activities and neglect their relationships with friends and family.

According to Ilsa, spending too much time on mobile phones can lead to decreased face-to-face communication and a lack of emotional connection with others, which can ultimately lead to isolation and loneliness. She also noted that constant phone usage can also lead to misunderstandings and conflicts in close relationships as the partners may feel neglected due to the constant phone usage.

The constant availability of smartphones and the ease of accessing games have led to a rise in addiction to mobile phone games among phone users. She explained that playing games on mobile phones can be highly engaging and can activate the same pleasure centers in the brain as other addictive behaviors.

This addiction to mobile phone games can have a significant impact on mental health too, leading to symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders adding that it can also disrupt social interactions and relationships, as people may prioritize the use of social media and games over spending time with friends and family.

She said that combat games like PUBG have been criticized for its violent content and potential to be highly addictive.

Ilsa noted that people pick up their phones a number of times in a day without even having a notification which reveals the unconscious habit of constantly checking their devices. She suggested that people can monitor their phone habits by checking the social well-being report generated on their smartphones, which can help them track their usage and identify patterns of excessive phone use.

Ilsa emphasized that it's the responsibility of the parents and individuals themselves to take necessary precautions to limit their mobile phone usage.

She suggested users should set limits on the amount of their time spent on mobile phones by creating designated "screen-free" zones in the home and finding other activities to engage in, such as sports or hobbies, to reduce the risk of addiction.

She recommended that phone users should take regular digital detoxes by switching off the phone for some time and engaging in activities that do not require phone usage. In addition, people should also be mindful of the time they spend on their phones and try to limit it to a certain extent to avoid addiction, she maintained.

