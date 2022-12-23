Exchange of parliamentary delegations essential to bolster Pak-Somalia ties: NA speaker

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Friday said the exchange of parliamentary delegations was essential to bolster the Pak-Somalia relations.

Talking to a parliamentary delegation headed by Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moalim Figi, the speaker said the promotion of parliamentary relations could prove beneficial for both countries. Their parliamentarians could benefit from each other's experiences through the exchange visits.

He said Pakistan wanted to promote cooperation with Somalia in different fields, including trade.

The speaker said Pakistan attached great importance to its cordial relations with Somalia, as both were tied in an eternal bond of religion, fraternity, and brotherhood.

He said the people of Somalia were very hard-working. The problems of Pakistan and Somalia were common, and their people had to face difficult situations.

Somalia's Minister Ahmed Moalim Fagi Ahmed thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome given to his delegation.

He said Somalia valued its fraternal relations with Pakistan. The people of Somalia loved the people of Pakistan.

He said the development of contacts at the parliamentary level could play an important role in bringing the parliamentarians and people of the two countries closer.

