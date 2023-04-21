UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Exchange of sweet dishes adds colors to Chand Raat celebrations in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The exchange of sweet dishes including jalebi, gulab jamans and confectionary among relatives and friends were adding colors to Chand Raat celebrations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The boys and girls besides other family members exchanged sweet dishes especially prepared as special item for Chand Raat in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan and Nowshera districts on occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Besides traditional sweet cuisines, the faithful exchanged DI Khan's Sohan halwa, Mardani peera and Charsadda Rajjar methai that enhanced spirit of friendship, love and warmth besides bringing relatives closers on Eid.

Like other sweets, Peshawari jalebi sweet also attracted a large number of people ahead of Eid festival.

Being a popular sweet item of the subcontinent, Peshawari Jalebi is being preferred by a large number of people in Eid parties due to its unique taste, deliciousness and energy perspective.

Commonly called Zalobay in Pashto, jalebi stalls established in almost all bazaars of the provincial capital attracted people belonging to all social class and ages including the government employees, senior citizens, women, youth and children.

Shopkeepers dealing with food services have setup special vendor jalebi and sweets stalls in front of their shops by making roaring bussiness on the eve of Eid.

The popular sweet of KP are being prepared with different ingredients with unique colours and designs catching consumers' attention while passing through historic Qissa Khwani bazaar, Hashtnagri, Fawara Chowk and Gantagar bazars flooded with shoppers.

Qaiser Khan, a retired government employee told APP at Qissa Khwani bazaar on Friday that jalebi and DI Khan sohan halwa was his favorite sweet items and his Eid was seemed incomplete without these popular food of Indo-Pakistan subcontinent.

"Peshawari jalebi and Mardani peera besides Gulab Jaman are unique in its taste and sweetness. I have bought 10 kilograms Gulab Jaman including two KG for my two married daughter for Eid Milan tea party," he said, adding these sweet dish was being exchanged among relatives on Chand Raat that strengthening bonds of love and friendship on Eid.

The demands of Pakistani jalebi, gulab Jaman and DI Khan halwa are very high in middle East, Afghanistan and Gulf countries due to its unique quality taste and energy perspective.

The muslims in Pakistan, Iran and Banglash were fond of these sweet items especially during Eid Milan parties.

The Peshawar's jalebi and Mardani peera were very tasty, delicious and full of energy besides very popular especially among children, senior citizens and women. "Personally, I liked red jalebi cooked in oil on Eid." "I am going to my aunt house at Wapda Town Peshawar to give her two KG Jalebi and Gajar halwa as gift being her favorite item in Eid parties," he said.

He said its prices was high in local markets where one kilogram Jalebi were being sold at Rs420 and its prices is needed to be checked by the district administration.

Eidul Fitr is a special reward for Muslims after keeping Ramazan fast with patience and forgiveness.

We could get the Allah Almighty enormous blessings by distributing charity money and food among poorer, homeless, needy, orphans and widows to include them in Eid celebrations.

He maintained that we need to help provide charity and financial support to poor people, orphans, persons with disabilities and labourers by opening our hearts so that they could purchase essential items for Eid.

The ulema urged people to give Rs300 per head fitrana ahead of Eidul Fitr to the poor and needy to include them in Eid celebrations.

