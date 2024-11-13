EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) (13-11-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.02
GBP 358.21 350.43
EUR 298.52 292.08
JPY 1.8164 1.7771
SAR 74.81 73.19
AED 76.53 75.
38
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6077
LIBOR 3M 4.5168
LIBOR 6M 4.4126
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.06 274.36 271.41 268.94 266.04 263.11 260.50
EUR 293.35 291.73 289.00 286.82 284.13 281.46 279.16
GBP 351.75 349.56 345.75 342.55 338.82 335.04 331.68
APP/as
