EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) (13-11-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.02

GBP 358.21 350.43

EUR 298.52 292.08

JPY 1.8164 1.7771

SAR 74.81 73.19

AED 76.53 75.

38

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6077

LIBOR 3M 4.5168

LIBOR 6M 4.4126

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.06 274.36 271.41 268.94 266.04 263.11 260.50

EUR 293.35 291.73 289.00 286.82 284.13 281.46 279.16

GBP 351.75 349.56 345.75 342.55 338.82 335.04 331.68

APP/as

