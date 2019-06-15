UrduPoint.com
Excise And Narcotics Control Squad (ENCS) Recovered Arms, Arrested Driver

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Squad (ENCS) on Saturday recovered arms and ammunition from a car and arrested the driver in the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara Police Station.

Officials of Excise and Narcotics Control Squad said on a tip off they checked a vehicle on Ring road and recovered 50 rifles and 100 magazines from hide outs of car.

They arrested alleged accused Qaiser Sarfaraz and started investigation.

