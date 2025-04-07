Open Menu

Excise And Narcotics Control Wing Seizes Weapons, Drugs Seized From A Truck

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:54 PM

The Excise and Narcotics Control Wing Rohri Circle conducted its second major operation against drug peddlers in 10 days with the cooperation of an intelligence agency and on a tip-off, and recovered a large number of weapons and drugs from a truck

According to the details, the team led by AETOs Qamaruddin Sial and Aamir Khan Kalwar stopped a truck coming from Peshawar at the Rohri check post on the National Highway, which was apparently empty, however, the officials of the Excise and Narcotics Control wing Rohri Circle has recovered 10 kg of hashish, eight rifles with 15 magazines, one TT pistol with two magazines and thousands of bullets secretly hidden in the truck and arrested two accused Shahid Khan and Muhammad Hussain Khan, said a statement on Monday.

According to the initial investigation, weapons and narcotics were being smuggled from Peshawar to Sukkur.

On the other hand, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated the team for the raid and directed them to further intensify operations against drug peddlers and tighten surveillance of drug peddlers in the border areas of Sindh.

Chawla said that all necessary steps should be taken to prevent drug smuggling in the province.

