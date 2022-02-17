UrduPoint.com

Excise And Narcotics Department Recovers Ice And Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Excise and Narcotics department recovers Ice and Hashish

Excise and Narcotics department in an action against the drug paddlers on Thursday while taking action against drug dealers recovered 817 grams of Ice drug and 3.236 Hashish and arrested one drug smuggler

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Excise and Narcotics department in an action against the drug paddlers on Thursday while taking action against drug dealers recovered 817 grams of Ice drug and 3.236 Hashish and arrested one drug smuggler.

According to the details, SHO Syed Touqeer Shah, ASI Tahir Khan along with the Narcotics force raided a suspected car LED No.

2909 at Kalapul Abbottabad, during the search of the car Excise Police recovered 817 grams of Ice drug and 3.236 Hashish and arrested one drug smuggler Khanamullah son of Misri Khan resident of Hazar Khani PeshawarDrug smuggler Khanamullah has been involved in drug supply for a long time and police were in search of him. People of Abbottabad have appreciated the Narcotics department for their action against drug dealers.

>