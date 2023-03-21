Excise and Taxation Department announces incentives for taxpayers, warns tax evaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Department of Excise and Taxation has announced various incentives for taxpayers and warned that commercial properties will be sealed under Section 16 of the Property Tax Act, 1958 for non-payment of tax.

ETO Attock Zafar Ishaq on Tuesday expressed his views that attractive measures have been introduced by the Punjab government for taxpayers. Now taxpayers can deposit property tax and token tax at home with a 5% discount through E-pay. For the convenience of taxpayers, a tax calculator is also available on the website of the department, with the help of which the taxpayer can find out his property tax himself.

ETO Attock Zafar Ishaq said that the property tax challan and Form 1-PT can also be checked by the taxpayer by visiting the department's website. In this way, the NOC of the property can be obtained by the owner himself, and all the rules and VSOPs of the department are also posted in the office for the public.

Thanks to these measures, people will be able to get more convenience in submitting government taxes.

The Excise and Taxation Officer appealed to the people to be responsible by filing their taxes on time otherwise commercial properties will be sealed under Section 16 of the Property Tax Act, 1958 and the tax will be levied. The property will be kept under seal till the recovery and the owner and tenants will be responsible for the trouble in this regard.

The Excise and Taxation Officer also appealed to the public to submit their own file for registration and transfer their motorcycle and vehicles and not to pay any money to any agent or tout. If any official of the office obstructs their legitimate work, they can also initiate an ETO attack on their request and strict action will be taken as per law and they will be prosecuted.