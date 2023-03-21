UrduPoint.com

Excise And Taxation Department Announces Incentives For Taxpayers, Warns Tax Evaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Excise and Taxation Department announces incentives for taxpayers, warns tax evaders

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Department of Excise and Taxation has announced various incentives for taxpayers and warned that commercial properties will be sealed under Section 16 of the Property Tax Act, 1958 for non-payment of tax.

ETO Attock Zafar Ishaq on Tuesday expressed his views that attractive measures have been introduced by the Punjab government for taxpayers. Now taxpayers can deposit property tax and token tax at home with a 5% discount through E-pay. For the convenience of taxpayers, a tax calculator is also available on the website of the department, with the help of which the taxpayer can find out his property tax himself.

ETO Attock Zafar Ishaq said that the property tax challan and Form 1-PT can also be checked by the taxpayer by visiting the department's website. In this way, the NOC of the property can be obtained by the owner himself, and all the rules and VSOPs of the department are also posted in the office for the public.

Thanks to these measures, people will be able to get more convenience in submitting government taxes.

The Excise and Taxation Officer appealed to the people to be responsible by filing their taxes on time otherwise commercial properties will be sealed under Section 16 of the Property Tax Act, 1958 and the tax will be levied. The property will be kept under seal till the recovery and the owner and tenants will be responsible for the trouble in this regard.

The Excise and Taxation Officer also appealed to the public to submit their own file for registration and transfer their motorcycle and vehicles and not to pay any money to any agent or tout. If any official of the office obstructs their legitimate work, they can also initiate an ETO attack on their request and strict action will be taken as per law and they will be prosecuted.

Related Topics

Attack Government Of Punjab Vehicles Noc Attock Money All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programm ..

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

11 minutes ago
 DIFC announces launch of its venture building plat ..

DIFC announces launch of its venture building platform ‘DIFC Launchpad’

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Fes ..

Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborat ..

ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborate on nuclear energy programme ..

26 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

41 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.