Excise And Taxation Department (ETD) Achieves 98% Of Revised Recovery Target

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:59 PM

Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) achieved 98 percent revised recovery target from Faisalabad region during fiscal year 2018-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) achieved 98 percent revised recovery target from Faisalabad region during fiscal year 2018-19.

ETD spokesman said Wednesday that the department had fixed recovery target for Faisalabad region in the beginning of financial year 2018-19 but later this target was revised and fixed as Rs 1.9627 billion.

The ETD officers as well as officials worked day and night and achieved 98 percent target by recovering Rs 1.931 billion during fiscal year 2018-19.

Giving details, he said that recovery target for property tax was fixed as Rs 1.143 billion and the department recovered Rs 1.

11 billion under the head. Similarly, Rs 620.555 million was recovered against the target of Rs 613.814 million of motor vehicle tax, whereas, Rs 19.6 million was recovered against the target of Rs 20.533 million of luxury house tax.

The ETD teams also recovered Rs 108.128 million against the target of Rs 126.268 million of excise duty while Rs 57.084 million was recovered against target of Rs 51.599 million of profession tax.

Likewise, Rs 1.573 million were recovered against target of Rs 2 million of cotton fee, whereas, Rs 5.551 million was recovered against the target of Rs 5.088 million of entertainment duty, he added.

