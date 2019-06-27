Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) redresses 180 complaints through citizen portal

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) redressed 180 complaints through Citizen Portal.

According to an ETD spokesman, the citizens filed 182 complaints relating to various matters of excise and taxation department on Citizen Portal.The staff redressed 180 complaints whereas remaining two were also in final stage of redressal.