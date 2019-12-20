Excise and Taxation Department Faisalabad collects Rs 3bln revenue

The Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) Faisalabad collected Rs 3 billion revenue under various heads of tax collection during 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) Faisalabad collected Rs 3 billion revenue under various heads of tax collection during 2019

A spokesman for the ETD on Friday said that 30 per cent increase in tax collection was witnessed this year compared to the previous year.

He said that ETD registered more than 110,000 motorcycles during 2019 and collected revenue of Rs 76.079 million under head of registration fee.

Similarly, 835 cars were registered during current year which generated revenue of Rs 16.147 million while Rs 24.

405 million were generated from registration of 2,784 mini loaders and other vehicles during 2019.

A spokesman further said that the ETD also collected revenue of Rs 1.653 million from transfer of ownership of 785 vehicles whereas Rs 1.023 million were collected from purchase of new vehicles this year.

He said that the ETD teams also took action against nonpayment of token tax and collected revenue of Rs 705.742 million from 107,000 vehicles under head of token tax while revenue of Rs 22.259 million was generated from other miscellaneous heads during 2019.