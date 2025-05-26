Excise And Taxation Department Nearing Rs50bn Revenue Target
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 07:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department of Punjab has achieved a major success in the financial year, achieving a record of Rs.50 billion increase in revenue for the first time in history.
The DG Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, Ahmed Omar Sher, told APP that they have achieved a major success in the financial year, achieving a record increase in revenue for the first time in history.
He said Excise Department is close to achieving the target of Rs.50 billion and the target of 108 percent was achieved in water vehicle tax. There was a 28 percent increase in tax collection on an annual basis.
DG Excise Ahmed Omar Sher said said that the department's own resources have brought a significant improvement in revenue. The Excise Department will achieve the target of 50 billion for the first time in history.
