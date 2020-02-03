UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise And Taxation Department Rawalpindi Impounds 222 Vehicles In Jan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:29 PM

Excise and Taxation department Rawalpindi impounds 222 vehicles in Jan

Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department impounded 222 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 2159 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city during January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department impounded 222 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 2159 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city during January.

Most of the impounded vehicles' owners had defaulted on payment of life time token tax, token tax while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi.

According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, 10 teams were constituted in this regard while Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) was supervising the operation.

Senior Inspector along with Inspectors and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in different areas including Civil Lines, Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas.

As many as 6534 vehicles and motorcycles were checked during the operation.

The teams tasked with the checking duty will continue their work and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

Related Topics

Vehicles Rawalpindi January

Recent Stories

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

1 minute ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

1 minute ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

1 hour ago

China imports 117 mln USD of medical supplies in a ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks commission report in CD ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.