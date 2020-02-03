Excise and Taxation department Rawalpindi impounds 222 vehicles in Jan

Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department impounded 222 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 2159 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city during January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department impounded 222 vehicles and motorcycles besides issuing 2159 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city during January.

Most of the impounded vehicles' owners had defaulted on payment of life time token tax, token tax while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi.

According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, 10 teams were constituted in this regard while Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) was supervising the operation.

Senior Inspector along with Inspectors and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in different areas including Civil Lines, Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas.

As many as 6534 vehicles and motorcycles were checked during the operation.

The teams tasked with the checking duty will continue their work and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.