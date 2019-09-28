UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise And Taxation Department To Launch Crackdown Against Tax Defaulters From October 1st

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

Excise and Taxation department to launch crackdown against tax defaulters from October 1st

Excise and Taxation department, Punjab on Saturday warned the property tax defaulters to pay their dues before September 30 else strict action would be taken against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation department, Punjab on Saturday warned the property tax defaulters to pay their dues before September 30 else strict action would be taken against them.

Excise and Taxation Officer, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Sameer told APP that Excise and Taxation Offices across the province would remain open on Sunday besides the citizens can also avail 5 percent concession on depositing tax before October 1.

A massive crackdown would be launch from October 1, adding that defaulters could face severe punishments, including imprisonment, seizure of their property, imposing of heavy fine and increase surcharge on the due tax, if they failed to clear their dues before the due date.

Special counters had been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Rawalpindi September October Sunday From

Recent Stories

EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

11 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1440 kg drugs, rounded up five drug ped ..

7 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

7 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid lauds PM for presenting Kashmir issu ..

7 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi appreciates issues raised b ..

2 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Fire on Tankers in Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.