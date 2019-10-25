Excise And Taxation Dept Jurisdiction Extended To Erstwhile Fata
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government has extended the jurisdiction of excise and taxation department to erstwhile Fata.
According to a notification of the provincial government, tax facilitation centres would be established in all seven merged tribal districts to facilitate people.