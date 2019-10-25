UrduPoint.com
Excise And Taxation Dept Jurisdiction Extended To Erstwhile Fata

Excise and Taxation Dept jurisdiction extended to erstwhile Fata

The Provincial Government has extended the jurisdiction of excise and taxation department to erstwhile Fata

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government has extended the jurisdiction of excise and taxation department to erstwhile Fata.

According to a notification of the provincial government, tax facilitation centres would be established in all seven merged tribal districts to facilitate people.

