UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise And Taxation Deptt Impounded Vehicles For Tax Default

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:57 PM

Excise and Taxation deptt impounded vehicles for tax default

Excise and Taxation department on Thursday seized 17 vehicles and took registration documents of 200 vehicles in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation department on Thursday seized 17 vehicles and took registration documents of 200 vehicles in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the district.

Most of the vehicles' owners defaulted on payment of lifetime token tax, token tax while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of Director Excise Ch Sohail Arshad.

According to an ETO spokesman, Excise and Taxation Officers (ETO) Sohail Shahzad was supervising the operation while senior Inspector Malik Amjad Ali Awan along with Inspector Sohail Sabir and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in the district.

The teams tasked with the checking duty would continue their work and strict action inaccordance with the law would be taken against the violators,he added.

Related Topics

Vehicles Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

46 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

43 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

44 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

45 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.