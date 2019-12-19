Excise and Taxation deptt impounds 32 vehicles for tax default

The Excise and Taxation department on Thursday seized 32 vehicles and took registration documents of 184 vehicles in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the Rawalpindi district

Most of the vehicles' owners defaulted on payment of lifetime token tax, while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of Director Excise Ch Sohail Arshad.

According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, Excise and Taxation Officers (ETO) Sohail Shahzad is supervising the operation while senior Inspector Malik Amjad Ali Awan along with Inspector Sohail Sabir and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in the district.

The teams tasked with the checking duty will continue their work and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators, he added.