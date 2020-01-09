Excise and Taxation establishes facilitation desk for appellants hassle free mobility

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has established facilitation desk for providing assistance to the appellants in filling forms and application pertaining to registration of vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has established facilitation desk for providing assistance to the appellants in filling forms and application pertaining to registration of vehicles.

The decision to this effect was came after taking notice of complaints by the visitors about fake agents who mint money against filling their forms at the office, Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Thursday.

Some appellants who were facing problems in filling online form to get their vehicle registered without waiting in long queues would also be welcomed through these desks.

He hoped that the new initiatives would not only promote the tax culture in the Federal capital, but would also bring evolution in tax management system.

Meanwhile special teams of Excise office also visited different areas of the city for recovery of bed tax and served final notices to the owners of hotel tax defaulters.

