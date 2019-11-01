Excise and Taxation (E&T) collects Rs 760 mln taxes for year 2019-20

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Faisalabad collected Rs 760 million taxes till October 2019 against the recovery target of Rs 1.98 billion for financial year 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Faisalabad collected Rs 760 million taxes till October 2019 against the recovery target of Rs 1.98 billion for financial year 2019-20.

This was disclosed by Director Excise and Taxation Faisalabad Ahmed Saeed while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that there were 2,53,000/- taxable units registered with Excise department in Faisalabad. He further said that excise inspectors, constables and other staff of the department were directed to conduct door-to-door survey to add newly built properties to bring them into tax net.

He warned that departmental action would be initiated against those who failed to achieve the task according to target.