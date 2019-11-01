UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise And Taxation (E&T) Collects Rs 760 Mln Taxes For Year 2019-20

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:14 PM

Excise and Taxation (E&T) collects Rs 760 mln taxes for year 2019-20

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Faisalabad collected Rs 760 million taxes till October 2019 against the recovery target of Rs 1.98 billion for financial year 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Faisalabad collected Rs 760 million taxes till October 2019 against the recovery target of Rs 1.98 billion for financial year 2019-20.

This was disclosed by Director Excise and Taxation Faisalabad Ahmed Saeed while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that there were 2,53,000/- taxable units registered with Excise department in Faisalabad. He further said that excise inspectors, constables and other staff of the department were directed to conduct door-to-door survey to add newly built properties to bring them into tax net.

He warned that departmental action would be initiated against those who failed to achieve the task according to target.

Related Topics

Faisalabad October 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Camon 12 Air is Now Available in Mobile Markets Al ..

2 minutes ago

China central bank drain biggest weekly liquidity ..

2 minutes ago

Sana Mir dedicates Game Changer Award to players, ..

9 minutes ago

The Hague Court Denies Kiev's Request to Disqualif ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sarmat, Avangard Systems Do Not Contradic ..

2 minutes ago

US Interior Department grounds Chinese-made drones ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.