Excise and Taxation force seizes 5000 gram hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The mobile squad of excise and taxation department seized 5000 grams of hashish from a suspected car and arrested two accused during an ongoing drive in Nowshera district here on Tuesday.

On the directives of Secretary Excise Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Inspector Yasin Khan and his team stopped a suspected vehicle on GT road in Nowshera and recovered 5000 grams hashish from possession of two accused namely Babar Ali and Amir Sohail.

The mobile squad arrested the accused and shifted them to Aza Khel station for interrogation.