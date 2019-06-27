Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi to launch grand operation against property tax defaulters

Excise and Taxation (E & T) Rawalpindi has decided to launch a grand operation against property tax defaulters, particularly in UC-79, Rehmatabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):Excise and Taxation (E & T) Rawalpindi has decided to launch a grand operation against property tax defaulters, particularly in UC-79, Rehmatabad.

According to Excise and Taxation Officer, Admin, Muhammad Sameer, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench had withdrawn a stay order earlier granted to three petitioners, residents of UC-79, Rehmatabad in a property tax case.

He said, the court directed the defaulters to deposit bank guarantee or pay the property tax.

He informed that the department would launch a grand operation against the defaulters of 79 and other Union Councils.

To a question he said, the department had clarified earlier that no property tax notices were suspended in any Union Council (UC) in the limits of District Council and the property taxes were being collected in accordance with the rules.

He said, the property tax was being collected from all other residents according to rules and no tax notices were suspended.

The defaulters were warned of strict action if the property taxes were not paid, he added.

He said, no relaxation would be given to any one and action in accordance with the rules would be taken against the defaulters.

The ETO said that the properties of the defaulters would be sealed and they could also be sent behind the bars.

He said the teams comprising inspectors under the supervision of senior officers concerned were conducting raids and the properties of tax defaulters were being sealed.

To a question he said, the department had made record recovery of property tax amounting to Rs 30 million from the residents of private housing societies including Bahria Town.

According to an E&T spokesman, the Excise and Taxation department during its special campaign launched on the directive of Director Excise also checking vehicles in the division and recovering outstanding dues of token tax.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the defaulters, headded.

He urged the owners of properties and vehicles to pay their property taxes and vehicles token taxes at the earliest otherwise strict action against the defaulters would be taken under the law.