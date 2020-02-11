UrduPoint.com
Excise And Taxation Seized 14 Vehicles After Found Tempered Chassis Number

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Tuesday recovered 14 vehicles after found their chassis number tempered which were wanted at various police stations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The vehicles were brought to the office for transfer and on inspection they were found in tempering chassis number, Director E&T Bilal Azam told APP.

The information about the vehicle's owner also being shared with the investigation officers of police stations concerned to hand over the real owners, he said.

The vehicles model ranges from 2005 to 2019, Toyota Corolla manufactured, he added.

A campaign is underway against 'cut and weld', non-customs paid and stolen vehicles, adding that physical checking for ownership of registered vehicles also being ensured to avoid tempering.

Azam vowed to continue efforts to save the public properties.

