Excise Arrested Drug Dealers, Recovered 3,000 Grams Of Ice

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 05:58 PM

The Excise Department tightened grip around the drug dealers and during a search operation arrested a drug dealer and recovered from him around four packets of 3,000 grams of high quality ice worth millions of rupees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise Department tightened grip around the drug dealers and during a search operation arrested a drug dealer and recovered from him around four packets of 3,000 grams of high quality ice worth millions of rupees.

In the first operation, the accused of exporting 3,000 grams (3 kg) of high quality ice worth millions of rupees was arrested by the officials of the Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operation took place on a tip-off at M1 Islamabad stop near Ring Road Motorway Park, a spokesman of the Excise Department said. He said that 4 packets (3,000 grams) of high quality ice worth millions of rupees were recovered from the informed drug smuggler, who wanted to smuggle such drugs in shoes.

The official said that in another operation by the officials of the Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,200 grams of hashish recovered from a drug smuggler, Habib Ullah son of Rasheed, resident of Shlobar Bara, Khyber district.

He said an operation was also conducted near Pir Zakuri Bridge on secret information and the drug dealer was carrying 3,000 grams of ice of high quality. He said cases have been registered for further investigation in both operations.

