“Excise at your doorstep” service launched in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has launched ‘Excise at your doorstep’ service in Lahore to provide facility of vehicle registration and transfer to the citizens at their homes.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the 'Dahleez App' and 'E-Registration Card' at a ceremony held at DG Excise Office here on Friday.

Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DG Excise Muhammad Ali and officers of the department participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the use of technology was inevitable to improve governance and service delivery. He mentioned that the government departments were being digitized for timely provision of services and elimination of corruption. He said that the launch of 'Dahleez App' and 'E-Registration Card' by the Excise Department was an important step towards digitization.

Lauding the performance of the Excise Department, the Chief Secretary assured that the Punjab government would continue extending support to this institution.

The DG Excise Muhammad Ali said that in the first phase, "Excise at your doorstep" service has been provided in Lahore, which would be extended to the entire province. He added that the excise department officials would reach the homes of the citizens to provide them vehicle registration and transfer services.

He said that the fee would be paid through online banking and the vehicle or motorcycle owners would be allotted a registration number on the spot. He said that e-registration card was the first e-title document of Pakistan.

The DG Excise further said that he was grateful to Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary for resolving the long-standing problems of the department. He said that the process of reforms in the department was underway, adding that the 18-year-old motor vehicle registration system had been changed. He said that a recovery monitoring cell had been also established in the department to increase the revenue.