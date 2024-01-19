“Excise At Your Doorstep” Service Launched In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has launched ‘Excise at your doorstep’ service in Lahore to provide facility of vehicle registration and transfer to the citizens at their homes.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the 'Dahleez App' and 'E-Registration Card' at a ceremony held at DG Excise Office here on Friday.
Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DG Excise Muhammad Ali and officers of the department participated in the inaugural ceremony.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the use of technology was inevitable to improve governance and service delivery. He mentioned that the government departments were being digitized for timely provision of services and elimination of corruption. He said that the launch of 'Dahleez App' and 'E-Registration Card' by the Excise Department was an important step towards digitization.
Lauding the performance of the Excise Department, the Chief Secretary assured that the Punjab government would continue extending support to this institution.
The DG Excise Muhammad Ali said that in the first phase, "Excise at your doorstep" service has been provided in Lahore, which would be extended to the entire province. He added that the excise department officials would reach the homes of the citizens to provide them vehicle registration and transfer services.
He said that the fee would be paid through online banking and the vehicle or motorcycle owners would be allotted a registration number on the spot. He said that e-registration card was the first e-title document of Pakistan.
The DG Excise further said that he was grateful to Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary for resolving the long-standing problems of the department. He said that the process of reforms in the department was underway, adding that the 18-year-old motor vehicle registration system had been changed. He said that a recovery monitoring cell had been also established in the department to increase the revenue.
Recent Stories
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA disposes of 2500 ltrs adulterated milk30 seconds ago
-
Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on violations40 seconds ago
-
DC discusses measures for transparent voting process43 seconds ago
-
Shaista highlights changing lifestyle of women50 seconds ago
-
Old enmity claims life11 minutes ago
-
Posters urge IIOJK people to pay tributes to martyrs, observe Jan 26 as Black Day11 minutes ago
-
Another dengue case reported11 minutes ago
-
Railways Hospitals to be opened for general public21 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMIC expresses concerns of PM over delays in completion of PSDP21 minutes ago
-
ECP for submission of postal ballot applications by Jan 2231 minutes ago
-
CM- takes notice of water board employee's target killing41 minutes ago
-
IESCO imposes fines of Rs. 480 mln against consumers involved in power theft41 minutes ago