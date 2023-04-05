Close
Excise Authorities To Focus On 100% Targets Achievement: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that it was the need of the hour to bring the government machinery on modern lines.

The performance and role of the Excise and Taxation Department in serving the masses should be clearly visible, he stressed.

The minister was talking to the new Excise Secretary Ehsanullah at his office Civil Secretariat Peshawar, who took guidance from the provincial minister regarding his new assignment and had a detailed discussion to deal with the problems and challenges faced by the department.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that the litmus paper of the importance of any government department was to see whether its efficiency and effectiveness are visible at the public level. He directed that if all the authorities concerned with the Excise Department should pay full attention to achieving 100% of their set targets, then there was no reason that this department will get public recognition and popularity on the one hand and the revenue of the province would also increase substantially on the other hand.

He said that the importance of the Excise Department in terms of vehicle registration, property taxation and anti-narcotics was above board both at the provincial and the national levels. If the authorities ensure the achievement of their goals, then only this department would be sufficient to contribute to the revenue and economic stability of the province, he added.

The secretary assured that the instructions of the minister would be properly implemented and all the targets would be achieved accordingly.

