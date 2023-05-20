Excise authorities to focus on 100pc targets achievement; says Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi Saturday said that it was the need of the hour to adopt the government machinery in accordance with the modern era, while the performance and role of the Excise and Taxation Department in serving the masses should be clearly visible.

He was talking to the new Excise Secretary Ehsanullah at his office to seek the minister's guidance regarding his new assignment and had a detailed discussion to deal with the problems and challenges faced by the department.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that the litmus paper of the importance of any government department was to see whether its efficiency and effectiveness was visible at the public level. He directed that if all the concerned authorities of the Excise Department should pay full attention to achieving 100 percent of their set targets, then there was no reason that this department will get public recognition and popularity on the one hand and the revenue of the province would also increase substantially on the other hand.

He said that the importance of the Excise Department in terms of vehicles registration, properties taxation and anti-narcotics was above the board both at the provincial and the national levels and if the authorities ensure the achievement of their goals, then only this department will be sufficient to contribute to the revenue and economic stability of the province.

The Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control assured that the instructions of the minister in-charge would be properly implemented and 100 percent targets would be achieved accordingly.