Excise Collects Over Rs10 Mln Vehicle Tax Amid COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:17 PM

The Excise and Taxation department has collected over Rs10 million vehicle token tax, through 'City Islamabad app' during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):The Excise and Taxation department has collected over Rs10 million vehicle token tax, through 'City Islamabad app' during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The app was developed by National Information Technology Board (NITB) to provide online services of city administration departments to the federal capital dwellers.

"It is a massive tax collection in the pandemic", said Director Excise Bilal Azam while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said vehicle owner can pay their token fee at any National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) e-sahulat centres after registering themselves on 'City Islamabad app' to avoid long queues amid COVID-19.

To a query, he said there would be no gathering as there were multiple e-sahulat centres working across the country.

The department was also considering direct online payment methods to pay all fees including vehicle token fee, registration and transfer fee through integrating credit cards, bank accounts and other payment methods, he said while responding to another query.

Meanwhile, the motorists have complained about the issues being faced while visiting e-sahulat centres and during the app.

They urged the authorities to resolve their grievances at earliest to relief the masses and make the whole payment system online so the people could submit their fees without visiting the offices.

Kashif Rafiq, a visitor at e-sahulat franchise in sector G-8 said, it took about twenty to thirty minutes to submit his vehicle token fee.

"All centres in Islamabad are not operational and some still unaware of the service. Why can't we have direct deposit through internet banking, he regretted.

The app should be regularly updated to keep the users well informed about the ICT departments and make it available for all kind of smart phones, he added.

Raees Ahmed, another visitor at e-sahulat centre Rawat asked the city administration to make this service available for all type of registration books as the NADRA centre were only entertaining to smart card holders.

