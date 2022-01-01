UrduPoint.com

Excise Department Arrest 3 Drug Dealers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Excise department Abbottabad arrested three drug dealers and confiscated 405 grams of ice in three-day successful operation.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Excise department Abbottabad arrested three drug dealers and confiscated 405 grams of ice in three-day successful operation.

The deapartment arrested an ice dealer Gul Khan and confiscated 405 grams of drugs worth millions of rupees in Abbottabad region,an excise spokesman informed the media.

The operation on Yano Chowk C-Pack Road took place under the supervision of Station House Officer Excise Abbottabad Shahid Abrar and a case has been registered in Abbottabad Excise Police Station.

