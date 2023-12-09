Excise Department clamps down on illegal vehicle modifications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has stepped up its crackdown on vehicles with unauthorized modifications, suspending the registration of 225 vehicles in the past eight days.

This ongoing operation, spearheaded by the Director Excise and Taxation Department Bilal Azam and the Islamabad Transport Authority, aimed to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and maintain the city's aesthetic appeal,.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has urged citizens to remove tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles immediately. The failure to do so will result in further suspension of registration, with restoration only granted once the violations are corrected.

The joint operation has already yielded significant results, with 201 vehicles having their registration reinstated after removing the illegal modifications.

This serves as a clear message to all motorists – comply with regulations or face the consequences.

"We are committed to making Islamabad a cleaner and more beautiful city," said DC Memon. "This operation is an integral part of our efforts to uphold the city's decorum and ensure safety on our roads."

The citizens are advised to use only the number plates approved by the Excise and Taxation Department to avoid any inconvenience. With the joint forces actively patrolling the streets, there's no excuse for non-compliance. So, ditch the tinted windows and flashy plates, and embrace a safer and more aesthetically pleasing Islamabad for all.