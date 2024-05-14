Excise Department Conducts Operation Against Unregistered Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
On the instructions of Sindh Minister for Excise and Narcotics Department Sharjeel Inam Memon, Deputy Director Excise and Narcotics Larkana Mohammad Sabir Soomro along with Excise officials on Tuesday conducted an operation against non-tax paying and unregistered vehicles
During operation the original documents and tax letters of more than 60 vehicles were checked and online tax was collected from the owners.
The DD Excise directed them to get their vehicles registered as soon as possible otherwise their vehicles will be impounded and further legal action will be taken.
On the occasion, Sabir Soomro said that such operations will continue in the future.
