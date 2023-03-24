Excise department continues crackdown against car lifters, drug dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :A stolen vehicle from Rawalpindi recovered from Charsadda within hours with one alleged car lifter arrested, a spokesman of the Excise Police Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Friday.

Giving details about the operation against car lifters gang, the official disclosed that Mardan Excise Police Station in Charsadda recovered the vehicle stolen from Rawalpindi at Mandani area of District Charsadda within no time.

The alleged car lifter identified as Naveed, a resident of Bahawalnagar, was arrested on the spot, Excise Police Spokesman said.

He said the Mardan Excise Police Station referred the recovered vehicle to the original owners within hours in the presence of Rawalpindi Police.

Raids are being conducted against other facilitators of car lifters, an Excise Police spokesperson informed.