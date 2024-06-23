Open Menu

Excise Department Continues Crackdown On Non-registered Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Excise Department continued its crackdown on unregistered vehicles and token tax defaulters here on Sunday.

Excise Department's Director Motors Chaudhry Asif told APP that each vehicle owed Rs522,000 each vehicle. The tourism department's three vehicles were stopped by the Excise authorities at Liberty Naka.

The tax was not paid despite writing to the tourism department several times.

More than 300 vehicle challans and 20 vehicles have been impounded in the city till 2 pm on Sunday.

Chaudhry Asif further said that there will be a daily checking during the last 7 days of the financial year, adding the check points would remain functional till 8pm at 8 places under the leadership of ETO.

