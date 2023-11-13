Open Menu

Excise Department Crackdown On Illegal Tinted Glasses, Fancy Number Plates

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

In a major crackdown on illegal tinted glasses and fancy number plates, the Excise and Taxation Department on Monday suspended the registration of 41 vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) In a major crackdown on illegal tinted glasses and fancy number plates, the Excise and Taxation Department on Monday suspended the registration of 41 vehicles.

The department has also removed 37 tinted glasses and 16 fancy number plates, ICT spokesman said while talking to APP.

The crackdown comes on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, who has called for strict action against violators. The department has been conducting daily checks along with the Islamabad Transport Authority.

In addition to suspending vehicle registrations, the traffic police have also imposed a fine of Rs 38,000 on 27 vehicles.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has appealed to the citizens to remove the illegal tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles and to use only the number plates approved by the Excise and Taxation Department.

The joint operation of the Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority is continuing on a daily basis.

