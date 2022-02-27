UrduPoint.com

Excise Department Cracks Down On Drug Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Excise department cracks down on drug dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Excise Police Station Abbottabad region successful operation, excise spokesman said here Sunday.

According to details, 3246 grams of hashish and 85 bottles of liquor seized, two accused arrested, excise spokesman said.

SHO Shahid Abrar Excise Abbottabad Police Station, along with other personnel, operated near Khanpur Interchange on a tip-off.

A total of 3246 grams of cannabis and 85 bottles of liquor recovered from vehicle number HZ 907 Islamabad after fierce resistance, excise spokesman said.

Two accused were arrested and a case has been registered, the Excise spokesman added.

Swat Malakand Region Excise Police Station in second operation, 1200 grams of cannabis recovered, accused arrested, excise spokesman informed.

