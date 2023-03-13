UrduPoint.com

Excise Department Foils Drug Smuggling Bid, Seizes 78 Kg Hashish, 18 Kg Opium

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Excise Department foils drug smuggling bid, seizes 78 kg Hashish, 18 kg Opium

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Excise Department in Peshawar has successfully foiled a drug smuggling bid and seized a total of 78 kg of hashish and 18 kg of opium in multiple operations.

In the first operation, 36 kg of hashish was recovered by the Mardan Excise police station on the Mardan Charsadda Road.

The second operation resulted in the seizure of 18 kg of opium and 18 kg of hashish near Nowshera Road Rishkai.

The third operation took place on Jameel Chowk GT Road, where 24 kg of hashish was recovered.

The police have arrested the accused on the spot, and vehicles used in drug smuggling have been confiscated. The Excise Department has registered cases for further investigation in all three operations.

The Secretary of Excise, Adeel Shah, has announced that a grand operation is ongoing against drug dealers in the area.

