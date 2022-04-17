Excise Department foils hashish smuggling bid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has foiled the smuggling attempt of 9 kilograms hashish to Punjab and arrested an accused.

In s statement, a spokesman of the department said the personnel of Excise checked a vehicle bearing Registration No.

4994 on Northern Bypass and recovered the contraband hidden in the petrol tank of the vehicle.

The alleged smuggler Saeed Ahmad son of Nazar Hussain, resident of Tapa Sultanpur, district Vehari was arrested from the spot.

The Excise Police Station, Peshawar has registered a narcotics smuggling case while further investigations were in progress.