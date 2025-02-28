Excise Department honours female staff over outstanding performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Under the special directions of Secretary Excise & Taxation Punjab, Muhammad Masood Mukhtar, a ceremony was held at the office of Director Excise Multan Division, Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali.

The event celebrated the exceptional performance of female staff in tax recovery and office work.

During the ceremony, Director Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the female staff and expressed his confidence that they would continue to perform their duties with integrity and commitment.

He emphasized the importance of tax recovery and assured that taxpayers' issues would be addressed on a priority basis to enhance the department's reputation.

The staff who got appreciation certificates included Inspector Maryam Batool, Junior Clerk Durkhsan Azam, and Constable Shazia Mustafa were awarded certificates of appreciation for outstanding contributions.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Kasuri, MRA Motor Branch Asadullah, PA Manwar Khan, and other officials.