Excise Department Launches Special Call Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 10:03 PM
In compliance with the instructions of Secretary Excise and Taxation Mukhtar Masood, a Special Call Centre has been inaugurated at the Farid Kot Excise Office
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) In compliance with the instructions of Secretary Excise and Taxation Mukhtar Masood, a Special Call Centre has been inaugurated at the Farid Kot Excise Office.
The purpose of the center is to remind every negligent vehicle owner to pay their taxes, as requested through the pre-warning sticker placed on their vehicles, urging them to promptly fulfill their token tax obligations.
The inauguration of the call centre was carried out by Deputy Director Chaudhry Wahid. The call center, consisting of four telephone lines, will operate in two shifts of four hours each.
A spokesperson for the Excise Department said that Punjab Excise Department had already launched a campaign against unregistered and tax-defaulting vehicles in Lahore.
Recent Stories
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours
RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership
Football: English Premier League results
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan
IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering ..
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan
PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission gains popularity among viewer ..
All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns6 minutes ago
-
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed5 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP24 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate24 minutes ago
-
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours24 minutes ago
-
RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership24 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering from cerebral palsy43 minutes ago
-
3,000 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali (AS)43 minutes ago
-
PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission gains popularity among viewers43 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in injured condition2 hours ago
-
Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town2 hours ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings2 hours ago