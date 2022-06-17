Excise Department recovers 48 kg hashish

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) ::Excise Department Dera Friday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 48 kilogram hashish from a car on Daraban Road.

According to Excise Department, during checking of vehicles on Dera- Daraban Road, hashish weighing 48 kilogram was recovered from secret cavities of a car.

The smuggler identified as Muhammad Usman, a resident of D I Khan was also arrested on the spot. Case has been registered against the arrested smuggler and investigation was underway.