Excise Department Recovers 50 Stolen Vehicles In Five Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The teams of Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department have recovered around 50 stolen vehicles during the last five months, showing a remarkable performance during coronavirus pandemic.

The vehicles, snatched or stolen from various areas of Punjab and twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, were recovered during the routine inspection, verification of record and physical examination.

The vehicles were shifted the respective police stations where theft cases were registered for handing over to their genuine owners, said Director Excise Bilal Azam in an exclusive chat with APP.

He added that vehicles were also physically examined besides verifying the ownership documents to avoid tampering for fresh registration.

"A campaign is underway against 'cut and weld', non-custom paid and stolen vehicles during the times of pandemic," he said.

The department was determined to save public properties and all out efforts were being taken in that regard, he remarked.

To a query, he said the department had taken multiple initiatives to control the car-lifting incidents in the Federal capital.

The issuance of E-Tags for every vehicle were on the cards for the purpose under which each vehicle would carry a coded identification number that the driver could paste on the windscreen or number plate of the vehicle, Bilal said.

The exact identification number must be stored in the department's database, to which, the identification number on the e-Tag would be synced, he added.

The E-Tags, he said would assist the department in identifying and locating the lifted cars with the help of a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID).

Few months back, he said the excise department had introduced an App called 'City Islamabad' for the residents to register and transfer their vehicles from home, in line with the vision of Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

